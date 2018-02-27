The Cape’s water crisis is inconvenient for humans‚ but for wild animals it is potentially lethal.

CapeNature said on Tuesday it is particularly worried about 42 Cape mountain zebra in its Kammanassie Nature Reserve in the Klein Karoo‚ between Uniondale and Oudtshoorn.

“Fountains‚ rivers and streams have dried up due to the severe drought‚” it said in a statement.

But the Cape Hunters and Gaming Conservation Association‚ better known as Kaapjag‚ has come to the rescue‚ donating a solar pump and a 5‚000-litre tank to the reserve.

“We decided to get involved because we are not only hunters but care for the environment as well‚ and conservation has played a role in Kaapjag’s activities since our establishment 34 years ago‚” said conservation official Gustav Smit.