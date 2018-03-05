Want to buy some rhino horn? Log in here, DNA required

South African ranchers launched an online market for rhino horn on Monday, saying the open trade would help squeeze poachers out of the business.

Dealers have been able buy and sell the horns of rhinos legally since a court lifted a moratorium on domestic trade last year - though a global U.N. ban means none of it can be exported.

The Private Rhino Owners Association (PROA) said its new trading system would help people know they were buying horn taken from rhinos in South Africa legally and humanely.

"Every rhino horn offered for sale ... must possess a DNA certificate. Genetic profiling is the key control in establishing the provenance of every rhino horn on offer. By this mechanism no ‘blood’ horn is able to enter the market."

Campaigners fought for the global ban as poachers slaughtered rhinos across the continent, pushing some regional varieties to extinction. Five percent of South Africa's rhino population were killed in 2017, amid a recent surge in poaching.