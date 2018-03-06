App helps French shoppers trace where their chicken comes from

A French supermarket has given its customers the ability to scan a code with their phones - and get information from each step of production for their chickens, from the farm where they hatched to where the meat was processed.

Not only that by Carrefour said Tuesday it would expand its blockchain-based food traceability programme to eight other products including eggs by the end of the year.

Carrefour said it plans to expand the blockchain to eggs, cheese, milk, oranges, tomatoes, salmon and hamburgers by the end of the year.

The supermarket group said in a statement that it believes blockchain technology applications for the food chain are numerous as it allows for secure sharing of information between producers and consumers.

"For consumers, it responds to the need for greater and greater transparency, for producers, it allows them to obtain more value from their production and know-how."

Carrefour announced in January a major overhaul of its business given increased competition from traditional rivals as well as online retailers.

One initiative includes increasing its offering of organic foods amid growing sensibility among consumers concerning food production methods.

Carrefour, which was the world's second-biggest retailer at the start of the century after US giant Wal-Mart, has since slipped to ninth position, according to the Deloitte consultancy, having been overtaken by the likes of Amazon and Costco.