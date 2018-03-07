Genetic tweak makes plants use 25% less water

Researchers on Tuesday unveiled a genetic modification that enables plants to use a quarter less water with scant reduction in yield.

By altering a single gene, scientists coaxed tobacco plants - a model crop often used in experiments - to grow to near normal size with only 75 percent of the water they usually require.

If major food crops respond the same way, they said, the first-of-its-kind genetic "hack" could help feed the growing population of an increasingly water-starved world.

"This is a major breakthrough," said senior author Stephen Long, a professor at the Institute of plant biology at the University of Illinois.