Alarmed by the killings of hundreds of “environmental defenders” across the world‚ the United Nations is urging governments and companies around the world to take a stand against the continuing intimidation and murder of environmental activists.

Launching a new global initiative in Geneva to protect environmental defenders from attack and harassment‚ the United Nations environment agency‚ UN Environment‚ on Tuesday estimated that at least 908 “environmental defenders” had been killed in 35 countries between 2002 and 2013.

“UN Environment urges all governments to prioritise the protection of environmental defenders from harassment and attack and to bring those who harm or threaten defenders to justice swiftly and definitively. Tolerance of intimidation of environmental defenders undermines basic human rights and environmental rule of law‚” the agency said in a statement.

By helping people to better understand their rights and how to defend them‚ and by assisting governments to better safeguard environmental rights‚ the new Environmental Rights Initiative would strive to bring environmental protection nearer to the people.

“UN Environment is also calling upon the private sector to move beyond a culture of basic compliance to one where the business community champions the rights of everyone to a clean and healthy environment.

“Those who struggle to protect planet and people should be celebrated as heroes‚ but the sad fact is that many are paying a heavy price with their safety and sometimes their lives. It’s our duty to stand on the side of those who are on the right side of history. It means standing for the most fundamental and universal of human rights‚” said UN Environment head Erik Solheim.

Last year‚ South African born conservationist Wayne Lotter‚ 51‚ was gunned down in Dar Es Salaam. Lotter was a founder of the PAMS Foundation which worked to stop the poaching of elephants and trafficking of ivory in Tanzania. The former Kruger National Park ranger had received several death threats since moving to Tanzania in 2009 to help track down prominent ivory traffickers.

Last month‚ wildlife investigator Esmond Bradley Martin‚ 75‚ was found murdered in his home in Nairobi. While the circumstances of his death is still under investigation‚ the former UN special envoy for rhino conservation was known for his undercover work investigating the black market wildlife trade.