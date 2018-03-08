The US will now consider issuing permits to import elephant trophies from Zimbabwe and Tanzania on a case by case basis in the face of widespread condemnation from conservation groups.

In a formal memo last week‚ the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) agreed to allow trophy hunting of African elephants and lions‚ despite President Donald Trump’s decision last year to uphold a ban on importing elephant trophies from some southern African countries.

The decision comes nearly four months after Trump stepped in to halt his own administration’s decision to again allow hunters to import trophies from elephants killed in Zimbabwe and Tanzania. The president called such trophy hunting a “horror show.”