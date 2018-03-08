Porton Down - the UK's secretive lab where poisons are hunted and made

A secretive British army base, which analysed the nerve gas used to poison a Russian ex-spy this weekend, has for years been fuelling conspiracy theories with its pioneering research into chemical and biological weapons.

Located near Salisbury, the southwestern English city where Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter were targeted, Porton Down is Britain's most controversial military facility.

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory - its official name - employs 3,000 scientists across a sprawling rural site, and has an annual budget of £500 million (R8,265 million).

It was founded in 1916 to counter German gas attacks in World War I, which initially involved chlorine and then mustard gas and phosgene.