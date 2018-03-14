Pythons might not be everyone’s idea of cuddly‚ but that’s exactly what they are with their babies‚ a Wits University snake expert has found.

Graham Alexander says female southern African pythons care for their babies for about two weeks after their eggs have hatched. During this time‚ the babies spend nights protected and warmed in their mother’s coils.

“This is the first-ever report of maternal care of babies in an egg-laying snake‚” said Alexander‚ whose findings are based on seven years of intensive fieldwork at the Dinokeng Game Reserve‚ just north of Pretoria.

During his study‚ reported in the Journal of Zoology (London). eight of the 37 radio-tracked pythons laid eggs in aardvark burrows. Alexander recorded their breeding behaviour using infrared video cameras lowered into the nest chambers.

“I was amazed by the complex reproductive biology of this iconic snake‚” said Alexander.

Females do not eat during the six-month breeding cycle and lose about 40% of their mass over this time. They also turn black‚ probably to increase rates of heating while basking in the sunlight.