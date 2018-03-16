It has been a remarkable journey in so many ways for Pemba‚ a rare sea turtle who is back home in the Indian Ocean once more after spending more than three years convalescing as a landlubber.

Just before Christmas 2014‚ the severely injured Olive Ridley sea turtle was found floating in the sea off Cape Town.

Her outer shell was ripped open by a spinning boat propeller and - quite apart from the grisly cuts‚ infected wounds and suspected lung damage - the turtle now had a very big problem.

Much like a crippled submarine‚ the turtle was no longer able to dive down underwater because the damage to her shell had allowed air to enter an internal body cavity.

With so much air trapped inside her coelomic cavity‚ Pemba had pretty much turned into a balloon and could no longer descend underwater to catch food.

But more than three years later – after a series of surgical operations‚ lengthy road and air journeys covering more than 1 700km and special dive training sessions - the adult female turtle was declared healthy once more and released back to sea last week at a marine sanctuary on the border between South Africa and Mozambique.