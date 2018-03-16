WATCH | Cat & prairie dog share heart-warming moment
Two animals display a remarkable bond as Katrin the kitten grooms Otis the prairie dog at Sanders Zoo, New Orleans.
Footage of a cat grooming a prairie dog (a species of ground squirrel native to North America) at Sanders Zoo in the US has gone viral.
The kitten, named Katrin, was filmed giving Otis the prairie dog, a few licks while the two spent time together.
Apparently the pals often hang out by the freezer looking for ice and carrots.