Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

He brought down a sack of deep-fried scales and named his price: 500 Hong Kong dollars ($65) for a mere 40 grams.

Then he flipped through a ledger of traditional Chinese medicine recipes, showing a type of tea that calls for ground pangolin scales mixed with herbs and roots.

Hong Kong has an unenviable reputation for trading in several controversial, banned or endangered commodities including ivory, shark fin, rhino horn and tiger parts and critics routinely accuse the territory of failing to do enough to stamp out such practices.

The shopkeeper even refuted the need for conservation: "There are still many pangolins in Asia. They're only saying that they are endangered."

An estimated one million of the animals have been plucked from Asian and African forests over the past decade, shunting them onto the list of species at the highest risk of extinction.

Another shop on the same street had an even bigger stash of deep-fried scales, also concealed behind stacks of boxes and on sale for $82 per 40 grams.

"Pangolin can rid the body of toxins. This is really good quality and worth the price," the saleswoman said.

Campaigners say there is no evidence to support any of the medicinal claims attributed to pangolin.

A third shopkeeper did not have scales on display but said they were available on "special order".

High-speed boat chase

About the size of a small dog, pangolins are almost defenceless in the wild, curling up into a ball when they are scared, allowing poachers to easily scoop them up.

Commercial breeding is unfeasible because pangolins are picky eaters, prone to disease and easily stressed. Their average survival rate in captivity is less than five years compared to 20 years in the wild.

Hong Kong is a top destination for illegal pangolin shipments because there is demand from local residents, and the semi-autonomous city also functions as a first stop for onward smuggling to southern mainland China.

In September 2016, all 182 member nations of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) agreed to move pangolins into the highest protection category banning all trade.

Previously, CITES allowed for trade in pangolins but under strict conditions.

"If Hong Kong was following CITES guidelines and implementing the policy decisions made in 2016, then this would no longer be happening in 2018," said Astrid Andersson, founder of Hong Kong for Pangolins.