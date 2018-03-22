Invasive beetle threatens Japan's famed cherry blossoms

"If we don't take countermeasures, cherry trees could be damaged and we won't be able to enjoy hanami (cherry blossom viewing) in a few years times," Estuko Shoda-Kagaya, a researcher at the Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute, told AFP Thursday.

The beetle was first spotted in 2012 in central Aichi prefecture but has now spread across the region near Tokyo, according to the environment ministry.

Experts say it may have entered in Japan with imported wood materials.

In January, Japan's environment ministry officially designated the beetle an invasive alien species, meaning its import and transfer are banned.

"The damage will spread further if we don't do anything," said Makoto Miwa at the Centre for Environmental Science in Saitama.

He said beetle larva should be killed with pesticide, and trees with serious infestations should be cut down to save others.