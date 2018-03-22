Toyota suspends self-driving car tests after Uber death

Japanese automaker Toyota said Thursday it was suspending tests of its self-driving cars so staff could "emotionally process" after an autonomous Uber car killed a pedestrian in an accident.

Ride-sharing giant Uber has already suspended use of self-driving cars after one of its vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday in the US state of Arizona.

"We cannot speculate on the cause of the incident or what it may mean to the automated driving industry going forward," Toyota said in a statement issued via the US company that conducts its autonomous vehicle research TRI.

"TRI is pausing Chauffeur mode testing to let its drivers emotionally process this tragedy. We're monitoring the situation and plan to resume testing at an appropriate time," the statement said.

"This pause is meant to give them time to settle their feelings and come to a sense of balance."