Sci-Tech

WATCH | Lions run for their lives when an angry elephant charges

22 March 2018 - 07:47 By TimesLIVE

Don't mess with an angry elephant.

A group of lionesses were relaxing under the shade of a tree, when suddenly an elephant decided leave her herd and chase them away.

According to Franco David, the park visitor who took the video, the elephants were among a herd of impalas when the drama started.

Eventually the female elephant that chased the lionesses returned to the herd, and the lionesses returned to the shade.

