WATCH | Lions run for their lives when an angry elephant charges
22 March 2018 - 07:47
Don't mess with an angry elephant.
A group of lionesses were relaxing under the shade of a tree, when suddenly an elephant decided leave her herd and chase them away.
According to Franco David, the park visitor who took the video, the elephants were among a herd of impalas when the drama started.
Eventually the female elephant that chased the lionesses returned to the herd, and the lionesses returned to the shade.
- Video courtesy of the Kruger National Park