Scientists to publish first-ever land health report

"It has adverse effects on things such as food production, such as quality of water, livelihoods are affected by land degradation, people often have to migrate as lands degrade," he said ahead of the report's release in Medellin, Colombia.

According to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, 95 percent of human food comes directly or indirectly from Earth's soil.

"With a global population that is projected to exceed nine billion by 2050, compounded by competition for land and water resources and the impact of climate change, our current and future food security hinges on our ability to increase yields and food quality using the soils that are already under production today," it said in a 2015 report.

According to Watson, land degradation is commonly caused when humans convert natural land for extractive purposes.

'We can act'

"It could be the conversion of a forest into agricultural land... it could be converting a mangrove system into a shrimp farm, it could be converting natural grassland."

In January, a study in Nature Climate Change warned that more than a quarter of Earth's land surface will become "significantly" drier even if humanity manages to limit global warming to two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) -- the goal espoused in the Paris Agreement.

Aridification hastens land degradation and desertification, and the loss of plants and trees crucial for absorbing Earth-warming carbon dioxide.

The IPBES assessment took 100 volunteer scientists from around the globe three years to compile, analyzing all the available scientific data.

The end product covers the entirety of Earth's land, as well as the lakes and rivers it supports.