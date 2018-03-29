WATCH | Facebook tweaks privacy settings after Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook has unveiled new privacy tools in an effort to try and calm users' fury following revelations about how personal data was hijacked and shared.

Facebook said a new privacy shortcuts menu will allow users to quickly increase account security, manage who can see their information and activity on the site, and control advertisements they see.

Facebook’s terms of service and data policy are being updated to improve transparency about how the site collects and uses information.

The social network said it is also shutting down ‘Partner Categories,’ a feature which enables more precise targeting of ads by combining information from Facebook with data aggregated by outside companies such as Experian and Acxiom.