WATCH | Facebook tweaks privacy settings after Cambridge Analytica scandal
Facebook has unveiled new privacy tools in an effort to try and calm users' fury following revelations about how personal data was hijacked and shared.
Facebook said a new privacy shortcuts menu will allow users to quickly increase account security, manage who can see their information and activity on the site, and control advertisements they see.
Facebook’s terms of service and data policy are being updated to improve transparency about how the site collects and uses information.
The social network said it is also shutting down ‘Partner Categories,’ a feature which enables more precise targeting of ads by combining information from Facebook with data aggregated by outside companies such as Experian and Acxiom.
The move follows the revelation that a British firm had harvested tens of millions of users' information in order to target election adverts.
Earlier this month, whistleblower Christopher Wylie revealed political consulting company Cambridge Analytica had obtained profiles on 50 million Facebook users via an academic researcher’s personality prediction app.
The app was downloaded by 270,000 people, but it also scooped up their friends’ data without consent — as was possible under Facebook’s rules at the time.
Cambridge Analytica's parent company SCL claimed to have had an impact in more than 100 election campaigns, in over 30 countries.
According to a list by Quartz.com, these countries included South Africa.