'Out of control' space lab to become celestial fireball Monday: China

A defunct space laboratory is set to become a celestial fireball as it re-enters earth's atmosphere in the next 24 hours, China's space authority said Sunday, hitting speeds of over 26,000 kilometres an hour before disintegrating.

The Tiangong-1 is expected to make an uncontrolled earthbound plunge Monday Beijing time, China Manned Space said in a statement, an estimate roughly in line with European Space Agency projections.

The abandoned eight-tonne craft is unlikely to cause any damage when it comes down, but its fiery disintegration will offer a "splendid" show akin to a meteor shower, Chinese authorities said previously.

The re-entry window remains "highly variable" and the debris from the lab could land anywhere between the latitudes of 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south -- from New Zealand to the American Midwest, the ESA said.

There is "no need for people to worry", the China Manned Space Engineering Office said earlier on its WeChat social media account.

Such falling spacecraft do "not crash into the Earth fiercely like in sci-fi movies, but turn into a splendid (meteor shower) and move across the beautiful starry sky as they race towards the Earth", it said.