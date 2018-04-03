Most distant star ever detected sits halfway across the universe

The scientists took advantage of a phenomenon called "gravitational lensing" to spot the star. It involves the bending of light by massive galaxy clusters in the line of sight, which magnifies more distant celestial objects. This makes dim, faraway objects that otherwise would be undetectable, like an individual star, visible.

"The fraction of the universe where we can see stars is very small. But this sort of quirk of nature allows us to see much bigger volumes," said astronomer Patrick Kelly of the University of Minnesota, lead author of the research published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

"We will now be able to study in detail what the universe was like - and specifically how stars evolved and what their natures are - almost all the way back to the earliest stages of the universe and the first generations of stars," Kelly added.

Because its light has taken so long to reach Earth, looking at this star is like peering back in time to when the universe was less than a third of its current age. The Big Bang that gave rise to the universe occurred 13.8 billion years ago.