Bowhead whales not only singers, but avid composers too

Stafford and three colleagues counted 184 distinct melodies over a three-year period, which may make bowheads one of the most prolific composers in the animal kingdom.

"The diversity and interannual variability in songs of bowhead whales in this study are rivalled only by a few species of songbirds," the study found.

Unlike mating calls, songs are complex musical phrases that are not genetically hard-wired but must be learned.

Only a handful of mammals - some bats and a family of apes called gibbons, for example - vocalise in ways akin to bird song, and when they do it is quite repetitive.

The only other whale that produces elaborate songs is the humpback, which has been extensively studied in its breeding grounds near Hawaii and off the coast of Mexico.

The humpback's melody is shared among a given population over the period of a year, and gives way to a new tune each spring.

Like jazz

Bowhead whales, in turns out, are far more versatile and would appear to improvise new songs all the time.

"If humpback whale song is like classical music, bowheads are jazz," Stafford said in a statement. "The sound is more free-form."

Over the course of four winters, not only were bowhead song types never repeated between years, each season had an entire set of new songs, the researchers found.

It is not know if only bowhead males sing, as appears to be the case with humpbacks.

Nor do scientists understand why - from an evolutionary perspective - bowheads change their songs so frequently. "In terms of behavioural ecology, it's a great mystery," Stafford said.

Both humpbacks and bowheads are so-called baleen whales, filter feeders that strain huge volumes of ocean water to capture krill, crustaceans, and small fish.

Bowheads live only in the Arctic region and can grow up to 20 metres (more than 60 feet) in length, second only to blue whales.