Neanderthal nose: All the better to breathe with

Neanderthals could also move "considerably more" air through their nasal cavity than could H. heidelbergensis or modern humans - possibly in response to higher energy requirements for their stocky bodies and hunting lifestyle.

Neanderthals were thought to have required as much as 4,480 calories per day to keep them alive in the European winter. For a modern human male, 2,500 daily calories are recommended.

A high-calorie intake requires more oxygen to burn the sugars, fats and proteins in our cells to produce energy.

Take a deep breath

Scientists have long debated over the reason for the Neanderthal's face shape, which includes a large, wide nose and protruding upper jaw.

One theory was they were built to exert more bite force.

But Monday's study said this was not the case. Computer simulations showed that Neanderthals "were not particularly strong biters" compared to humans.

But "where the Neanderthal really excelled is in its ability to move large volumes of air through its nasal passage, indicating a very high-energy lifestyle."