WATCH | When there is a cheetah in the back seat

Professional wildlife photographer Peter Heistein had a close encounter of the furred kind when a curious cheetah decided to check out the inside of his game-drive vehicle.

According to Heistein his stepson, Britton Hayes was on his first trip to Africa, and the pair stopped for lunch in the Serengeti National Park to observe a group of three cheetahs.

Generally if you see three cheetahs they're male. Females are generally solitary.

Cheetahs like to jump of high points, like termite mounds, in order to get a good view of the surrounding area.

One cheetah decided that the bonnet looked suitable, while another decided to get into the safari vehicle via the spare tyre.

According to Heistein his stepson credits the experienced safari guide Alex Mnyangabe with keeping the situation calm.

The cheetah eventually left the vehicle to join its brothers to go hunting.

"My thanks to Grand Ruaha Safaris for bringing us to this unique encounter with the wild," Heistein concluded.