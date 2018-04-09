Bots, good or bad, dominate Twitter conversation: study

Automated accounts or "bots" play a big role in disseminating information on Twitter, accounting for two-thirds of tweets linking to popular websites, a study showed Monday.

The Pew Research Center report found bots were a major source for diffusing information on news, sports, entertainment and other topics.

The researchers found that of all tweeted links to popular websites, 66 percent were shared by accounts that appeared to be automated rather than human users.

While bots have gained attention due to concerns over Russian-sponsored manipulation of social media during the 2016 political campaign and for other hot-button topics, the researchers said they made no effort to distinguish between "good" or "bad" bots.