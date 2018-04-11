WATCH | Porcupine provides prickly conundrum for 7 lions
In a battle between seven lions versus one porcupine‚ who wins? The porcupine.
According to Latest Sightings‚ Hennie Bekker‚ a director at Private Kruger Safaris was on a night drive south east of Lower Sabie in the Kruger National Park when he came across the battle.
After spotting a jackal near the vehicle‚ Bekker heard a rattling noise – and saw seven lions trying to corner a porcupine.
The porcupine was having none of it‚ and the lions gave up after several minutes‚ deciding to go off for a drink and maybe to hunt prey that wasn’t so prickly.