WATCH | Porcupine provides prickly conundrum for 7 lions

11 April 2018 - 06:00 By Bruce Gorton

In a battle between seven lions versus one porcupine‚ who wins? The porcupine.

According to Latest Sightings‚ Hennie Bekker‚ a director at Private Kruger Safaris was on a night drive south east of Lower Sabie in the Kruger National Park when he came across the battle.

After spotting a jackal near the vehicle‚ Bekker heard a rattling noise – and saw seven lions trying to corner a porcupine.

The porcupine was having none of it‚ and the lions gave up after several minutes‚ deciding to go off for a drink and maybe to hunt prey that wasn’t so prickly.

