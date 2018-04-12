Climate change runs AMOC with Atlantic currents: studies

The AMOC is often likened to a conveyer belt redistributing warmth through the ocean, so regulating weather over land as well.

Its currents take warm, salty Gulf Stream water northward, releasing heat into the atmosphere and warming Western Europe.

As the water cools in the cold, Nordic seas, it sinks to great depths and travels southward all the way to Antarctica, eventually circulating back up to the Gulf Stream, and so on.

"If the system continues to weaken, it could disrupt weather patterns from the United States and Europe to the African Sahel, and cause more rapid increase in sea level on the US east coast," said the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, which participated in the research.

Apart from warming Europe, the system transports important nutrients, oxygen, and the larvae of marine organisms such as corals and fish between ocean regions.

It also controls the ability of the seas to absorb and store carbon dioxide -- the most abundant of the Earth-warming greenhouse gases.

More beasts from the east

For the first study, Thornalley and a team consulted historical "records" locked up in the ocean floor - sand grains deposited by ocean currents.

The larger the grains in a sediment layer, the stronger the current must have been.

The data revealed the AMOC was relatively stable from about the year 400 to 1850, then started weakening around the start of the industrial era.

The second study looked at sea-surface temperature patterns to conclude the AMOC has declined by about 15 percent in the last half century - likely in response to global warming caused by humankind's burning of coal, oil, and natural gas.

The two teams found a similar degree of AMOC weakening, but over very two different time periods.

This has implications for identifying the trigger - whether it was manmade or natural changes in the climate.