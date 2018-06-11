Has South Africa's call for #DataMustFall been answered?

Well‚ it's raining data through South Africa's new 4G network‚ which is offering 1GB of data for a mere R50. The network‚ called Rain‚ was launched last week.

For R250 a month‚ users have unlimited mobile data‚ except from 6pm to 11pm‚ when it costs 5c per megabyte.

"Customers will only pay for data they have used at the end of a month. There are no contract lock-ins‚ no bundles and no regular monthly fees. Data will never expire and customers will never have to pay expensive out-of-bundle rates‚" Rain promised in a statement.

"At any time‚ a Rain customer will be able to set and manage their SIM's spend-limit‚ ensuring that they never experience bill-shock‚" it added.

It is seemingly quite easy to join the network. Customers can order up to three SIMs‚ give each a unique name and they'll be delivered straight to your door.

Billing 5c per megabyte‚ what could possibly be the catch? Rain's offering is data-only and does not provide traditional voice services. However‚ the company said that customers will be able to activate data-based services such as WhatsApp‚ Facebook Messenger and Skype on their phones and make calls to other users on the same services.