South Africans are sharing too much personal information on social media‚ allowing cyber criminals to exploit them for their personal gain‚ experts say.

Cyber security experts from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have urged the public to be mindful of what they post on social media and to carefully check the permission lists when they download applications (apps).

“Allowing apps more access on your phone than required could lead to security risks and expose your personal information. Other apps require access to your exact location‚ revealing details such as your house number‚ workplace and email account details. Other people still post pictures of their vehicles with a number plate clearly visible for the world to see‚ making it easier for criminals to clone the registration number‚” the CSIR said.