'I was hacked' – feeble excuse or real threat on social media?

“At the end of the day‚ for the average person it is not easy but if someone just knows the basics it is possible to gain access to their social media accounts. The more high-profile you are‚ as a company or an individual‚ the more likely you are to be targeted.

“You are going to get all types of fans that just want to be closer to you or people that mean harm to you. The threat is so much bigger if you are famous.”

Rosewarne provided three tips for improved online safety:

• Limit what you post online. Think twice before you post. Good people are going to be reading this and bad people are going to be reading this.

• Ensure that only your friends or followers can see your content. You don’t want the whole world to see your photos.

• Use two-factor authentication. Most of the platforms have this option and it does not cost a thing.

Haroon Meer from Thinkst Applied Research said once another person had gained access to an online social media account‚ tracking them down could prove to be difficult.

“If you logged into Bob’s Facebook account and scribbled‚ ‘I hate whales‚’ on his wall‚ you are probably okay by simply using a free proxy server to cover your tracks. If you are making death threats against a president or poking an intelligence agency‚ you are going to need a lot more‚” said Meer.

Not only do celebrity social media accounts fall victim‚ but large companies need to ensure that they safeguarded themselves from online intruders.

“Most of the big banks have had several incidents over the years and several government agencies have been publicly hacked or embarrassed. So far‚ reports that we have seen publicly are a relatively small representation of what happens (since most companies don’t even know when they are hacked) and nobody has been forced to disclose their breaches if they did.”