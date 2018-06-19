Nearly 19 million people were displaced because of climate change in 2017‚ said a senior UN climate leader at the opening of a global conference on climate adaption in Cape Town on Tuesday.

“That is 2‚000 people an hour being displaced‚ 33 people a minute‚” said Ovais Sarmad‚ deputy executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)‚ emphasising the harmful impacts of climate change across the world.

“They are more visible than ever before‚” he said. “For the first time ever in February a ship crossed the Arctic Ocean. Arctic Sea ice is at a record low in both the Atlantic and the Pacific.”

Sporting suits‚ doeks and dreadlocks‚ some 1‚300 delegates are attending the conference which highlights the need to put climate adaption on an equal footing with climate mitigation as a strategy to manage climate change.

Climate adaption involves steps to prevent and adapt to extreme events – like droughts‚ floods‚ heatwaves and rising sea levels – as Cape Town has been doing to avoid Day Zero.

In a cheerful suit‚ Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille said at the plenary that the city had learnt about adaption through necessity.

“We had to reduce our water demand and usage. In January 2016 it was 1.1 billion litres of water per day. As I speak today it is just over 500 million litres of water per day.

“I believe Cape Town will emerge as one of the most water resilient cities in the world on how to adapt and face climate changes‚” said De Lille.