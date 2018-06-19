Trump wants to dominate space, Moon and Mars

"We are going to have the Air Force, and we are going to have the Space Force, separate but equal," Trump said.

At the Pentagon, spokeswoman Dana White said "our policy board will begin working on this issue, which has implications for intelligence operations for the Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy.

"Working with Congress, this will be a deliberate process with a great deal of input from multiple stakeholders," White added.

The creation of a new branch of the military cannot happen from one day to the next, as Congress would have to pass a law authorizing it first.

House Armed Services Ranking Member Adam Smith, a Democrat, said "any change of this kind would have to be legislated by Congress."

"If President Trump wants to make such a change within the military services, he should come discuss his proposal with us," he added.

'Rich guys like rockets'

Since his election, Trump has repeatedly vowed to send people back to the Moon for the first time since 1972, in preparation for the first human missions to Mars in the coming decades.

"When it comes to defending America it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space, we must have American dominance in space," Trump said.

He has also promised fewer regulations, so as to speed up the process private industries must go through before launching a rocket or satellite.

The US commercial space sector is booming, while NASA has shifted from its role as a launcher of rockets during the Apollo era (1961-1972) and the space shuttle era (1981-2011) to mainly a client.

The US space agency has contracted SpaceX and Orbital ATK to ferry supplies to the International Space Station since 2012.

NASA has been unable to send astronauts to space since the shuttle program ended in 2011, and relies on Russian Soyuz spaceships in the meantime.

SpaceX and Boeing are expected to start regular astronaut missions to low-Earth orbit next year.