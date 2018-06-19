Ultra-secure lab in Gabon equipped for Ebola studies

Filming the ultra-high-security lab or even taking photos is banned and the handful of people allowed inside have security badges. Backup power plants ensure an uninterruptable electricity supply. "Even the air that we breathe is filtered," Mombo explains.

When he goes into the P4 lab to work on a sample of suspect virus such as Ebola - which has claimed 28 lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) during an outbreak in the past six weeks - Mombo wears a head-to-foot biohazard suit.

The special clothing is destroyed as soon as he has finished. Draconian measures are in force to prevent any risk of contamination, with potentially disastrous effects.

'Teams on alert'

Once a suspect virus has been "inactivated" - a technique that stops the sample from being contagious - it is carefully taken from the P4 unit to other CIRMF laboratories in the compound, where it is analysed.

Specialised teams will scrutinise it, looking to confirm its strain of Ebola and hunting for clues such as the virus's ancestry and evolution, which are vital for tracking the spread of the disease.

CIRMF director Jean-Sylvain Koumba, a colonel in the Gabonese army and a military doctor, said lab teams had been "placed on alert" to handle Ebola samples sent on by the National Institute of Biomedical Resarch in the DRC capital Kinshasa.

The nature of the sample can be determined with rare precision, for the facility has state-of-the-art equipment matched in few other places worldwide.

"On average, it takes 24 to 48 hours between the time when a sample arrives and when we get the results," Mombo said.