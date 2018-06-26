Are you chilling on Facebook or Instagram oversharing with friends - and then logging into your online banking with the same profile? You may be saying ‘hi’ to a cybercriminal.

The South African Fraud Prevention Service wants us to become more savvy online‚ to avoid the risk of a real-life drama.

The organisation says some online users are increasingly aware and concerned about their digital security‚ while others are aware yet not at all concerned. In part‚ this is due to the trust in institutions such as banks.

“The better you understand online privacy and security concerns‚ the more effectively we can address online security individually and professionally. Companies may want to think about investing more heavily in IT and online security in this age of data abundance that increases both individual and corporate exposure‚” said the service’s Manie van Schalkwyk.