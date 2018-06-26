In South Africa‚ more than a third of the country's water‚ an average of 37 percent‚ is lost through leaks. In Pretoria alone‚ a shocking 75 million cubic metres of water is lost to leaks every year.

So‚ what if it was possible to detect leaks well in advance‚ and long before such massive water losses are incurred?

A team of researchers under the direction of Professor Schalk Jacobsz at the University of Pretoria is currently investigating the use of fibre optic instrumentation for the detection of leaks in pipelines.

The research project‚ which was started in April 2017‚ is funded by the South African Water Research Commission.

Speaking during the Water Institute of South Africa’s WISA2018 conference‚ currently on in Cape Town‚ Jacobsz detailed the findings of the research project so far.