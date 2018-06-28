Half of South Asia living in vulnerable climate 'hotspots' : World Bank

Changes in temperature and rainfall will impact almost half of South Asia in the coming decades, reducing economic growth in one of the world's poorest regions, the World Bank said.

A World Bank report released on Thursday analyses two scenarios - "climate sensitive", based on collective action by nations to limit greenhouse gas emissions, and "carbon intensive", which assumes no action on climate change.

The report combines future changes in temperature and rainfall with household survey data linking living standards to weather conditions for the first time.

More than 800 million people now live in areas predicted to become moderate-to-severe "hotspots", or affected areas, by 2050 under the carbon intensive scenario, with India accounting for almost three quarters of them, the report said.