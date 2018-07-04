WATCH | Epic battle: It's lions vs roan antelope in brutal battle for survival

The Okavango Delta played host to a brutal battle for survival between a roan antelope and a pair of lionesses.

Sandro Geyser, the person who shared the footage with Latest Sightings, said that he saw the dramatic sighting thanks to the staff at Camp Khwai, who told him that there were lions nearby.

Sure enough, near the camp there were two lionesses lying in the shade, avoiding the blistering sun.

Geyser returned to the camp for lunch, and went back to the scene about 40 minutes later to see if anything had changed.

Now there were no lions in the shade - they were already on a roan antelope just 15 metres from him.

The beasts struggled; the lions for their lunch, the antelope for its life. Eventually, bruised and battered, they rested in the shade mere meters away from each other, too exhausted to carry on.

When Geyser returned the next day, the antelope and the lions were gone.

"I am of the opinion that the roan died somewhere during the night, but no one knows for sure. One can only assume what happened in the end," Geyser told Latest Sightings.