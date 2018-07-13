Sci-Tech

From the Northern Cape to infinity and beyond: MeerKAT's amazing powers

13 July 2018 - 09:35 By Tanya Farber
An artist's impression of the MeerKAT radio telescope in the Northern Cape.
An artist's impression of the MeerKAT radio telescope in the Northern Cape.
Image: SKA

It has been a decade in the making‚ and now the MeerKAT radio telescope has been unveiled.

This is a major leap forward not just for South Africa but for global astronomy and our understanding of the beginnings of the universe.

MeerKAT was unveiled today some 70km from the tiny town of Carnarvon and in the vast big-sky landscape of the Northern Cape where any interference to the signals is minimal.

Launched by Deputy President David Mabuza‚ the MeerKAT is the world's largest radio telescope and is a precursor to the Square Kilometre Array (SKA)‚ which falls under the Department of Science and Technology.

Later it will later be integrated into the SKA‚ which will be 50 to 100 times more sensitive than any other radio telescope on Earth.

“The SKA is expected to address fundamental questions about the universe‚ including how the first stars and galaxies were formed‚” said spokesman Lorenzo Raynard.

MeerKAT is expected to reveal extraordinary detail in the region surrounding the supermassive black hole at the centre of our Milky Way galaxy.

“We wanted to show the science capabilities of this new instrument‚” said Fernando Camilo‚ chief scientist of the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO)‚ which built and operates MeerKAT in the semi-arid Karoo region.

This image, based on observations by the MeerKAT radio telescope, shows the clearest view yet of the central regions of our galaxy.
This image, based on observations by the MeerKAT radio telescope, shows the clearest view yet of the central regions of our galaxy.
Image: South African Radio Astronomy Observatory

“The centre of the galaxy was an obvious target: unique‚ visually striking and full of unexplained phenomena — but also notoriously hard to image using radio telescopes.”

The centre of the Milky Way is 25‚000 light years away from Earth‚ and because it lies behind the constellation Sagittarius (the “Teapot”)‚ it is always obscured by gas and dust‚ making it invisible from Earth using ordinary telescopes.

“Although it’s early days with MeerKAT‚ and a lot remains to be optimised‚ we decided to go for it and were stunned by the results‚” said Camilo.

Black hole expert Farhad Yusef-Zadeh‚ of Northwestern University in the US‚ said: “This image is remarkable.”

He said the MeerKAT “shows so many features never before seen” that it could provide the key to cracking astronomical riddles.

“It’s an exceptional achievement — congratulations to our South African colleagues. They’ve built an instrument that will be the envy of astronomers everywhere and will be in great demand for years to come.”

MORE

Sutherland's new telescope brings space even closer

Imagine the spectacle of stars exploding across our vast universe‚ burning bright then fading away. For six intensive years‚ scientists have been ...
News
1 month ago

How SA scientists excelled in 2017

In the fight against climate change and environmental degradation‚ South African scientists truly excelled this year – not only through innovation ...
News
6 months ago

Telescopes in southern Africa will peel back the universe’s secrets

One of the world’s largest collaborative science projects is about to enter its most exciting year yet.
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Meet the SA man who helped rescue the Thai cave boys South Africa
  2. Beware of suspicious devices in Durban‚ UK warns travellers South Africa
  3. From the Northern Cape to infinity and beyond: MeerKAT's amazing powers Sci-Tech
  4. VBS customers queue up to get their cash from Nedbank South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

I am… Janna Jihad, the youngest journalist in the world
Lekota defends his views on land expropriation, supports King Zwelithini
X