Deputy President David Mabuza had his eyes on the local‚ global and virtual at the launch of the world’s largest radio telescope‚ the MeerKAT‚ in the Northern Cape on Friday.

He said the project should grow opportunities for South Africa’s next generation and that it is “in line” with the National Development Plan.

“In mobilising our nation to respond to the emerging opportunities that are presented to humanity by the evolution of science and technology‚ our government has committed to transformative science‚ technology and innovation‚” said Mabuza.

“This commitment takes into account the evolving debate‚ research output and inventions precipitated by the evolution of the fourth industrial revolution.”

That revolution is all about the fusion of technology and reality — and in the MeerKAT’s first image of the black hole of the Milky Way‚ we are only just beginning.

The R4.4-billion radio telescope project was unveiled 70km from the tiny town of Carnarvon and in the vast big-sky landscape of the Northern Cape‚ where any interference to the signals is minimal.