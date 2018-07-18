Google braces itself for huge EU fine over Android

Google faced a record EU fine Wednesday for using its Android smartphone system to illegally boost its search engine, in a ruling that risks a fresh clash between Brussels and Washington.

The EU's Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is set to announce a 4.3-billion-euro penalty against the US tech giant, according to Bloomberg News.

Vestager is expected to say in a press conference at 1100 GMT that Google abused its dominant position in the market by forcing major phone makers to pre-install its search engine and Google Chrome browser, thereby freezing out rivals.

The antitrust chief is also expected to order Google to make major changes to Android, which is used on around 80 percent of phones in Europe.

The new fine will, if confirmed, surpass the 2.4-billion-euro penalty that the EU imposed on Google over its shopping comparison service in 2017.

The long-awaited decision comes as fears of a transatlantic trade war mount due to President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.

Vestager spoke by telephone with Google chief Sundar Pichai on Tuesday night to tell him about the decision in advance, a source close to the matter told AFP.