Google’s cloud-computing service went down briefly on Tuesday evening‚ disrupting websites and apps hosted on the platform such as Snapchat‚ Discord and Spotify.

TimesLIVE was also affected‚ along with partner news websites‚ including BusinessLIVE‚ SowetanLIVE‚ HeraldLIVE and DispatchLIVE.

Snapchatters were advised to stay logged in while the problem was being attended to.