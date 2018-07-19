Sci-Tech

Facebook cracks down on bogus posts inciting violence

19 July 2018 - 10:52 By AFP
The social network said it is partnering with local organizations and authorities adept at identifying when posts are false and likely to prompt violence.
The social network said it is partnering with local organizations and authorities adept at identifying when posts are false and likely to prompt violence.
Image: DADO RUVIC

Facebook on Wednesday built on its campaign to prevent the platform from being used to spread dangerous misinformation, saying it will remove bogus posts likely to spark violence.

The new tactic being spread through the global social network was tested in Sri Lanka, which was recently rocked by inter-religious over false information posted on the world's leading online social network.

"There are certain forms of misinformation that have contributed to physical harm, and we are making a policy change which will enable us to take that type of content down," a Facebook spokesman said after a briefing on the policy at the company's campus in Silicon Valley.

"We will be begin implementing the policy during the coming months."

For example, Facebook may remove inaccurate or misleading contect, such as doctored photos, created or shared to stir up to ignite volatile situations in the real world.

The social network said it is partnering with local organizations and authorities adept at identifying when posts are false and likely to prompt violence.

Misinformation removed in Sri Lanka under the new policy included content falsely contending that Muslims were poisoning food given or sold to Buddhists, according to Facebook.

Hate speech and threats deemed credible are violations of Facebook rules, and are removed.

The new policy takes another step back, eliminating content that may not be explicitly violent but which seems likely to encourage such behavior.

Facebook has been lambasted for allowing rumors or blatantly false information to circulate that may have contributed to violence.

Many see Facebook as being used as a vehicle for spreading false information in recent years.

Facebook has implemented a series of changes aimed at fighting use of the social network to spread misinformation, from fabrications that incite violence to untruths that sway elections.

READ MORE

Facebook’s Zuckerberg apologises to EU lawmakers over data leak

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg apologised to European Union lawmakers on Tuesday for a massive data leak, in his latest attempt to draw a line under a ...
News
1 month ago

Facebook details policing for sex, terror, hate content

Facebook pulled or slapped warnings on nearly 30 million posts containing sexual or violent images, terrorist propaganda or hate speech in the first ...
News
2 months ago

Facebook scans the photos and links of your private Messenger texts

Facebook scans the links and images that people send each other on Facebook Messenger, and reads chats when they’re flagged to moderators, making ...
Business
3 months ago

Facing outcry over data breach, Facebook again overhauls privacy settings

Facebook on Wednesday launched a fresh effort to quell the firestorm over the hijacking of personal data, once again unveiling new privacy tools and ...
News
3 months ago

Google braces itself for huge EU fine over Android

Google faced a record EU fine Wednesday for using its Android smartphone system to illegally boost its search engine, in a ruling that risks a fresh ...
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'It was a miracle': Thai cave boys describe two-week ordeal World
  2. Court orders education minister to fix law on school infrastructure South Africa
  3. Cameroon's anglophone crisis hits palm oil, cocoa production Africa
  4. Facebook cracks down on bogus posts inciting violence Sci-Tech
  5. Weinstein lawyers claim actress Judd made sexual 'deal' with disgraced mogul World

Latest Videos

#MandelaDay: how South Africa honoured Madiba on his 100th birthday
Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments
X