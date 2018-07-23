Trash heroes and scavenger apps battle Bali 'garbage emergency'

Five years ago, tour guide Wayan Aksara noticed that more and more visitors he showed around the Indonesian island of Bali were complaining about garbage on its once-pristine beaches.

Bali's mounting rubbish problem was also becoming personal for Aksara, who lives near Saba beach - an undeveloped area close to the holiday resort of Sanur, which faces a constant battle with trash washed onto its shores from a nearby river.

"Every time we drove around, our guests ... would comment about it not being clean and the large amount of plastic," said Aksara. "They would say the trash is bad, that tourism here is not sustainable, and ask what we are doing about it."

Aksara joined - and is now chairman of - Trash Hero Indonesia, a community group with more than 20 chapters across Indonesia and about 12 on Bali. It uses social media to organise weekly garbage-collection events for volunteers.

Aksara, a father-of-two, also gives talks at schools and community events on how to manage waste better.

Like many parts of Asia, the Indonesian archipelago of more than 17,000 islands has a fast-growing economy and population, and a huge coastline with many densely populated cities.

These factors have created a "perfect storm" for garbage in the surrounding seas, said Susan Ruffo, a managing director at the US-based non-profit group Ocean Conservancy.

Garbage collection services and infrastructure have largely failed to keep pace with rapid development.