HIV infects one teenaged girl every 3 minutes - UN

Every three minutes, a girl between the ages of 15 and 19 is infected with the virus that causes aids, said a UN report on Wednesday that warned of a "crisis" fuelled by gender inequality.

Girls and young women made up two-thirds of 15- to 19-year-olds infected with HIV in 2017, according to data unveiled at the 22nd International Aids Conference in Amsterdam.

Henrietta Fore, head of the UN Children's Fund (Unicef), referred to it as a "crisis of health".

"In most countries, women and girls lack access to information, to services, or even just the power to say no to unsafe sex," she said. "HIV thrives among the most vulnerable and marginalised, leaving teenage girls at the centre of the crisis."