Scientists seek end to 'unscientific' HIV laws

Aids experts called Wednesday for an end to laws that can see HIV-positive people jailed for exposing others to the virus, saying the approach was "unscientific" and worsening the killer epidemic.

At least 68 countries have legislation that criminalises HIV "non-disclosure", exposure, or transmission, two dozen scientists wrote in a "consensus statement" released at the 22nd International Aids Conference in Amsterdam.

The document, simultaneously published in the Journal of the International Aids Society (IAS), was signed by HIV co-discoverer Françoise Barre-Sinoussi and IAS president Linda-Gail Bekker, among others.

"These laws are ineffective and unwarranted," Bekker told journalists in the Dutch capital.

"Rather than reducing HIV infection or protecting anyone, these ill-conceived laws most likely make the epidemic worse by driving people away from the information and services and indeed into hiding," she said.

The statement is meant to serve as a synthesis of up-to-date scientific evidence of how HIV can, and cannot, be transmitted.

It concludes that jailing people for exposing others to the virus cannot be backed by science.