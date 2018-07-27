An astronomical treat starring the moon and planets‚ showing at a night sky near you tonight. And only to be repeated again in 2022.

Enthusiasts are avidly preparing for the lunar eclipse showdown later on Friday night‚ when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon‚ casting it into shadow.

Unlike a solar eclipse‚ this is safe to watch with the naked eye. With the help of a telescope‚ you will however be able to observe the Galilean moons (the four largest moons of Jupiter)‚ rings of Saturn‚ Jupiter and the frozen poles and dust storms on Mars‚ the experts say.

This will also be the longest lunar eclipse in 100 years‚ says Case Rijsdijk of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa (ASSA). It is set to start at around 8:24pm and will last until just after midnight.