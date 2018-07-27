Rangers under fire in war against rhino poachers

The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) has called for better protection of rangers deployed to combat rhino poaching.

SANParks ranger Respect Mathebula was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire last week as his unit confronted a gang of poachers in the Kruger National Park.

Mathebula was based at the Crocodile Bridge section of the Kruger park and joined SANParks in February 2015 as field ranger‚ according to the Lowvelder.

“Nupsaw‚ as a trade union‚ wants to reiterate that it is our duty to ensure that all workers are properly protected by their employers against any fatal hazardous incidents that could occur‚” said the union’s national organiser Solly Malema.

“Not only is a family grieving their personal loss of a loved one‚ but also the loss of a breadwinner which is one of the issues government shies away from.”

The union criticised Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa’s “arrogant” tribute to Mathebula‚ which it said focused more on the poaching of animals than on protecting the lives of rangers.