FNB customers can now make payments through their Visa-enabled bank cards by tapping a compatible Fitbit or Garmin watch on any contactless-enabled point-of-sale device.

The service went live on Thursday.

To make a payment‚ a customer simply would select the wallet feature on their wearable and then tap the device on a contactless point of sale‚ just as one would when paying with an enabled smartphone or contactless card.

“This latest offering complements a number of our digital solutions that enable customers to conveniently make payments without the need for carrying a physical card or cash‚” said Jason Viljoen‚ head of digital payments at FNB.