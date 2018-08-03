Hacker breaches defenses at social news star Reddit

Popular social news website Reddit on Thursday was warning users that a hacker broke into its systems, intercepting some employee text messages to get past defenses.

Reddit didn't disclose the extent of the hack, saying it was conducting a "painstaking" investigation to determine what was accessed and to harden security.

"Although this was a serious attack, the attacker did not gain write access to Reddit systems," Reddit said in an online post.

"They gained read-only access to some systems that contained backup data, source code and other logs."

In essence, the hacker could look at data but not change anything.

Information accessed included some current email addresses and a 2007 user database containing old passwords that were scrambled, according to Reddit, which was founded in 2005.