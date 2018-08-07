Musk calls out his enemies with 'Hitler meme' tweet
They said his company's share price was headed for a fall and he has hit back with biting sarcasm
South African born Elon Musk has been the subject of an all-out assault by 'short-sellers' - stock market traders who have bet a lot of money that the share price of his Tesla company is heading for a fall.
So far they have been proved wrong and the share price has climbed, leaving the short-sellers out of pocket to the tune of billions of dollars.
Now Musk has used the old 'Hitler meme' to call them out:
Dang, turns out even Hitler was shorting Tesla stock … https://t.co/RLM1VQ5O3K— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2018