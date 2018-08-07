Sci-Tech

Musk calls out his enemies with 'Hitler meme' tweet

They said his company's share price was headed for a fall and he has hit back with biting sarcasm

07 August 2018 - 10:39 By Staff Writer
Elon Musk poked fun with a Hitler meme.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

South African born Elon Musk has been the subject of an all-out assault by 'short-sellers' - stock market traders who have bet a lot of money that the share price of his Tesla company is heading for a fall.

So far they have been proved wrong and the share price has climbed, leaving the short-sellers out of pocket to the tune of billions of dollars.

Now Musk has used the old 'Hitler meme' to call them out:

