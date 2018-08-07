Tokyo med school admits it altered tests to keep women out

Initial reports suggested the practice dated to 2011, but a probe conducted after the reports found the alterations started as early as 2006, Kyodo News reported Tuesday.

The scandal was uncovered by investigators looking into claims the university padded the scores of an education ministry bureaucrat's son to help him gain admission, and local media said other instances had been discovered where individual entrance test scores were revised upwards, suggesting favouritism.

But female applicant test scores meanwhile were lowered across the board.

The manipulation was "nothing but discrimination against women," said one of the lawyers hired by the university to investigate the alterations.

Sources told local media the discrimination was the result of a view that women would not be reliable doctors after graduation.

"Women often quit after graduating and becoming a doctor, when they get married and have a child," one source told the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper when it broke the story last week.