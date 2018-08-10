Own a Samsung Galaxy S7? You should read this

Samsung’s Galaxy S7 smartphones have a security flaw that could allow hackers to spy on tens of millions of users.

The smartphone, owned by more than 30 million people, contains a compromised microchip which would enable cybercriminals to exploit a flaw called Meltdown.

Meltdown was uncovered earlier this year and only affects chips designed by Intel. It is believed to have existed in devices dating back 20 years, but was disclosed to chip makers Intel, ARM and AMD in 2017.

Potentially, it could allow hackers to bypass the barrier in hardware between applications and a computer’s memory, allowing them to steal passwords.

Experts have called on Samsung smartphone owners to make sure their device is fully up to date to avoid being hacked by what has been described as “one of the most significant vulnerabilities ever discovered”.

