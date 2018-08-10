Trump asks for votes on 'Space Force' logo. Twitter punches him in the mouth
The president proposed six possible logos glorifying his space plan. Twitter proposed logos more fitting for the Tweeter-in- Chief
10 August 2018
President Donald Trump has ordered that a new 'Space Force' branch of the military be in place by 2020.
And, he has asked his supporters to vote on the logo for the new wing.
Here are suggestions from his re-election team:
Twitter has responded with some suggested logos of its own. Most were not flattering:
Mars Awaits#spaceforce #logodesign #marsawaits pic.twitter.com/DW8y32jLVn— GaryLaserBalls (@garylaserballs) August 10, 2018