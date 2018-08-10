Sci-Tech

Trump asks for votes on 'Space Force' logo. Twitter punches him in the mouth

The president proposed six possible logos glorifying his space plan. Twitter proposed logos more fitting for the Tweeter-in- Chief

10 August 2018 - 11:49 By Staff Writer
President Donald Trump Credit: Reuters
President Donald Trump Credit: Reuters

President Donald Trump has ordered that a new 'Space Force' branch of the military be in place by 2020.

And, he has asked his supporters to vote on the logo for the new wing.

Here are suggestions from his re-election team:

Picture: DONALDJTRUMP.COM
Picture: DONALDJTRUMP.COM

Twitter has responded with some suggested logos of its own. Most were not flattering:

MORE

Melania Trump’s parents get US citizenship under programme slammed by Trump

The Slovenian-born parents of Melania Trump became US citizens at a naturalization ceremony in New York on Thursday, reportedly taking advantage of a ...
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Well, this is awks! Former campaign advisor compares Trump to Madiba

Carter Page said Donald Trump's struggles reminded him of what Nelson Mandela went through.
News
3 days ago

Will US sanctions spark turmoil in Iran?

If the US was hoping renewed sanctions on Iran would cause immediate economic turmoil and mass anti-government protests, it may be disappointed, ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Guide dogs honoured for transforming the lives of disabled South Africa
  2. Latest Ebola flareup in eastern DRC claims another 10 people World
  3. Metrorail Gauteng trains suspended after commuters trash 15 cars South Africa
  4. Two injured as learner driver hits accelerator instead of brake South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X